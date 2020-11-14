National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Tahir and Zeeshan take five-fers

Southern Punjab's Tahir Hussain and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Zeeshan Ahmed took five wickets each in the third round matches of the National U19 Three-Day on Saturday

Sindh v Southern Punjab, Country Club, Muridke: Resuming their first innings on 78 for two in 18 overs, Sindh were bowled out for 207 in 49.3 overs. Adeel Meo top-scored with a 52-ball 53, hitting seven fours and a six. Saim Ayub was other notable run-getter with 45 off 81 balls, laced with nine fours.

For Southern Punjab, left-arm pacer Tahir took five wickets for 85 in 21 overs, while Faisal Akram took four for 77.

In reply, Southern Punjab were 67 for one in 17 overs when stumps were drawn on day two. Uzair Mumtaz (30) and Mohammad Shehzad (13) will resume their batting tomorrow.

Central Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shalimar Ground, Islamabad After being put into bat, Central Punjab managed to score 160 for five in 51 overs, as the opening day was called off early due to bad light. Shawaiz Irfan top-scored with a 116-ball 66, which included nine fours and a six. He knitted a 92-run partnership for the opening wicket with Sameer Saqib (33 off 95 balls, six fours). Mohammad Huraira was other notable scorer with an unbeaten 40 off 49 balls, hitting seven boundaries.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, left-arm spinner Zeeshan grabbed all five wickets to fall for 49 runs.

Balochistan v Northern, Ayub Park Ground, Rawalpindi Only 21 overs could take place on the opening day of the match due to rain. After being asked to bat first, Northern scored 100 for the loss of three wickets in 21 overs. Abdul Faseeh returned undefeated on 40 off 53 balls, hitting eight fours.

For Balochistan, Hikmat Ullah took two wickets for 34.

Scores in brief: Sindh v Southern Punjab, Country Club, Muridke: Southern Punjab 183 all out, 56.1 overs (Aun Shehzad 59, Mohammad Shehzad 35; Talha Ahsan 5-48, Aaliyan Mehmood 3-56) and 67-1, 17 overs (Uzair Mumtaz 30 not out; Saim Ayub 1-15) Sindh 207 all out, 49.3 overs (Adeel Meo 53, Saim Ayub 45; Tahir Hussain 5-85, Faisal Akram 4-77) Central Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shalimar Ground, Islamabad: Central Punjab 160-5, 51 overs (Shawaiz Irfan 66, Mohammad Huraira 40 not out, Sameer Saqib 33; Zeeshan Ahmed 5-49)Balochistan v Northern, Ayub Park Ground, RawalpindiNorthern 100-3, 21 overs (Abdul Faseeh 40 not out, Kamran Riaz 35; Hikmat Ullah 2-34).