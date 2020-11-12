UrduPoint.com
National U19 Tournament Matches Shifted To Islamabad And Rawalpindi

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:23 PM

By Sohail Ali The remaining fixtures of the National U19 Three-Day Tournament have been shifted from Lahore to Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to the change in weather conditions here in provincial metropolis

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali The remaining fixtures of the National U19 Three-Day Tournament have been shifted from Lahore to Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to the change in weather conditions here in provincial metropolis.

As such, the last three round matches, which were previously to be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA Ground, will now be staged at Islamabad's Shalimar Ground and Rawalpindi's Ayub Park Ground and KRL Stadium, said a spokesman of the Pakistan cricket board on Thursday.

Sindh are the defending champions and the tournament will resume on Friday when they take on Southern Punjab at the Country Club Ground Muridke.

From Saturday, November 14, Balochistan will take on Northern at Ayub Park Ground with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing Central Punjab at the Shalimar Ground.

The revised schedule is given below.

Revised schedule: 13-15 November Sindh vs Southern Punjab, Country Club Ground Muridke 14-16 November Balochistan vs Northern, Ayub Park Ground Rawalpindi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab, Shalimar Ground Islamabad 18-20 November Balochistan vs Central Punjab, KRL Stadium Rawalpindi Northern vs Sindh, Ayub Park Ground Rawalpindi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab, Shalimar Ground Islamabad 22-24 November Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ayub Park Ground Rawalpindi Central Punjab vs Sindh, Shalimar Ground Islamabad Northern vs Southern Punjab, KRL Stadium Rawalpindi 27-30 NovemberFinal, venue to be confirmed.

