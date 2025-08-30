National U23 team completes training camp in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan U23 national football team has concluded its training camp in Islamabad ahead of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

The two-week camp was held under the supervision of head coach Nolberto Solano, said a press release.

The team is scheduled to depart for Cambodia on August 31, from Karachi to Phnom Penh with a layover in Bangkok.

Pakistan will play its opening match of the qualifiers against Iraq on September 3.

The second group match will be against host nation, Cambodia, on September 6.

Pakistan will conclude its group stage campaign with a match against Oman on September 9.