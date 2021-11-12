UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:15 PM

National Under-15 Tutsal Team to be participated in world Under-15 Futsal Cup: Shahid

Country Head of Bahria Town, Shahid Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said that the World Under-15 Futsal Cup will start next week in Paraguay while National Under-15 Futsal Team to be participated in the World Under-15 Futsal Cup

Talking to APP, he said twelve countries will take part in the event namely, Brasil, Cataluna, Mexico, Canada, Colombia, Argentina, Bolivia, Pakistan, Paraguay, Urugauy,Ecuador and EE. UU.

He said that there is no shortage of sports talent in the country and Bahria Town is promoting sports in the country to protect the young generation from social evils and this national team is being sponsored by Bahria Town.

He said we are happy that the national team is participating in the in the World Cup for the first time and our prayers will return to Pakistan after a great performance in the event and even after success, sports will be encouraged.

Shahid Mehmood Qureshi said that a part from the government, the private sector and philanthropists should also come forward and play their full role for the development of sports so that sports could be promoted.

He said that no sports in any country can develop without the patronage of government and sponsors.

