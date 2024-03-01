National Under-20 Volleyball Championship begins in City

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) National Under-20 Junior Volleyball Championship got underway here at the indoor hall of the PSB Coaching Center on Friday.

Former Provincial sports Minister and President of KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Secretary General of Pakistan Volleyball Federation Shah Naeem Zafar were the special guests along with them for organizing. Secretary and Secretary KP Khalid Waqar Chamkani, Secretary Punjab Volleyball Association MB Javed, Secretary Sindh Shahid Masood, Secretary AJK Sardar Farooq and other officials were present.

Eleven teams are participating in this volleyball Championship being played in the indoor hall of the Pakistan Sports board Coaching Center Peshawar.

Army, WAPDA and Air Force teams are included along with teams from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, AJK, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Khalid Waqar Chamkani Secretary General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association, the U20 players will be selected based on their performance in the Junior Volleyball Championship, for which a camp will be held and they will be trained by Brazilian coaches. Deng who will later represent Pakistan in the Asian Championship.

APP/ijz/1625