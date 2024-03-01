National Under-20 Volleyball Championship Begins In City
Muhammad Rameez Published March 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) National Under-20 Junior Volleyball Championship got underway here at the indoor hall of the PSB Coaching Center on Friday.
Former Provincial sports Minister and President of KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Secretary General of Pakistan Volleyball Federation Shah Naeem Zafar were the special guests along with them for organizing. Secretary and Secretary KP Khalid Waqar Chamkani, Secretary Punjab Volleyball Association MB Javed, Secretary Sindh Shahid Masood, Secretary AJK Sardar Farooq and other officials were present.
Eleven teams are participating in this volleyball Championship being played in the indoor hall of the Pakistan Sports board Coaching Center Peshawar.
Army, WAPDA and Air Force teams are included along with teams from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, AJK, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to Khalid Waqar Chamkani Secretary General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association, the U20 players will be selected based on their performance in the Junior Volleyball Championship, for which a camp will be held and they will be trained by Brazilian coaches. Deng who will later represent Pakistan in the Asian Championship.
APP/ijz/1625
Recent Stories
PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker National Assembly
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
More Stories From Sports
-
National Kabaddi C'ship matches postponed due to rain7 minutes ago
-
PSA World C'ships qualifying events announced47 minutes ago
-
10th colourful University of Swabi Annual Sports Gala-2022 begins1 hour ago
-
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah3 hours ago
-
De Minaur beats Tsitsipas at last to reach Acapulco semi-finals4 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 1st Test scoreboard5 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 1st Test scoreboard8 hours ago
-
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship18 hours ago
-
Sindh Police wins over NYP in T-20 cricket match20 hours ago
-
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - 1st update20 hours ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland one-off Test brief scores20 hours ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland one-off Test brief scores21 hours ago