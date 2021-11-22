UrduPoint.com

National Volleyball Championship From Nov 27

Zeeshan Mehtab 17 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:45 PM

National volleyball championship from Nov 27

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The 52nd edition of National Senior Men's Volleyball Championship will roll into action here from from 27 November at Gymnasium Hall of sports board Punjab, Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Altogether one dozen volleyball teams from all provinces and departments are participating in the eight-day premier volleyball activity.

The participating teams are Army, Navy, PAF, WAPDA, Police, Railways, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, POF Wah, HEC and Pakistan education Boards.

All important matches of the championship will be live telecast on PTV/ Geo Super daily from 18:00 PM - 20:00 pm.

