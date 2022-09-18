UrduPoint.com

National Women Basketball C'ship From Oct 3

Muhammad Rameez Published September 18, 2022 | 06:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) on Sunday announced the schedule of National Basketball Championship for Women, to be staged from October 3 to 7 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad.

General Secretary of FBBA, Ouj-e-Zahoor in a statement said that as many as eight teams will vie for the top honours during the five-day event. The teams have been divided into two pools. Pakistan WAPDA, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Quetta make pool A, while Pakistan Army, Lahore, Peshawar and hosts Federal Basketball Association are placed in pool B.

Two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, to be held on October 6. The third position play-off and final will take place on October 7.

Islamabad will face Lahore in the opening fixture of the championship on October 3.

Brig (Retd) M Iftikhar Mansoor, President and Khalid Bashir, General Secretary, Pakistan Basketball Federation will witness the main matches of the Championship.

