UrduPoint.com

National Women Basketball C'ship From Oct 3

Muhammad Rameez Published September 25, 2022 | 02:50 PM

National Women Basketball C'ship from Oct 3

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Basketball Championship for Women would be staged from October 3 to October 7 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad.

General Secretary Federal Basketball Association (FBBA), Ouj-e-Zahoor in a statement said that as many as eight teams would be for the top honours during the five-day event. The teams have been divided into two pools. Pakistan WAPDA, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Quetta make pool A, while Pakistan Army, Lahore, Peshawar and hosts Federal Basketball Association are placed in pool B.

Two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, to be held on October 6. The third position play-off and final will take place on October 7. Islamabad will face Lahore in the opening fixture of the championship on October 3. Brig (Retd) M Iftikhar Mansoor, President and Khalid Bashir, General Secretary, Pakistan Basketball Federation will witness the main matches of the Championship.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Army Sports WAPDA Rawalpindi October Women Event From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

6 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

14 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

14 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

14 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.