ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Basketball Championship for Women would be staged from October 3 to October 7 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad.

General Secretary Federal Basketball Association (FBBA), Ouj-e-Zahoor in a statement said that as many as eight teams would be for the top honours during the five-day event. The teams have been divided into two pools. Pakistan WAPDA, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Quetta make pool A, while Pakistan Army, Lahore, Peshawar and hosts Federal Basketball Association are placed in pool B.

Two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, to be held on October 6. The third position play-off and final will take place on October 7. Islamabad will face Lahore in the opening fixture of the championship on October 3. Brig (Retd) M Iftikhar Mansoor, President and Khalid Bashir, General Secretary, Pakistan Basketball Federation will witness the main matches of the Championship.