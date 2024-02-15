National Women, Boys U15 Squash Championships From Feb 19
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The National Women Women and Boys Under-15 Squash Competitions will be commencing here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex from February 19, Member Executive Committee and Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Gul told APP on Thursday.
He said that the smooth conduct of the championships for both women and boys in the Under-15 categories, arrangements have been completed and top-ranking players from all across the country will be coming to Peshawar to participate.
He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association led by legendary Qamar Zaman as Chairman and Dawood Khan as President with Secretary General Mansoor Zaman, is holding more than 25 tournaments for both male and female squash players that is why they are winning the President Pakistan Squash Federation Trophy from the last five to six years consecutively.
He disclosed that the National Women Senior and Boys Under-15 Junior Squash Competitions are being held from February 19 to 22 at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex Peshawar. It is being organized with the support of the Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 32 players participating in each category and the prize money for each category has been set at Rs 200,000. He expressed the hope that these competitions will give opportunities to the players to show their best skills.
APP/ijz/
