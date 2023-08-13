Open Menu

National Women Catchball Championship Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 13, 2023 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The National Women's Catchball Championship under the auspices of the Pakistan Catchball Federation has started at Karachi University.

Pakistan Catchball Federation, President, Maqbool Arain inaugurated the two-day championship, said a communique here on Sunday.

Twelve teams from across the country are participating in the championship, which has been divided into four groups, Sindh Green, City school and Happy Home School in Group A; Punjab, Islamabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in Group B, Balochistan, City School DK and Suceptor College in Group C; while Group D includes teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh White, and Karachi University.

The final match of the championship will be played on August 14.

At the end of the final, prizes will be distributed among the winning players.

More Stories From Sports