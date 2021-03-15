National Women Championship’s Group-B matches suspended amid fear of COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan Football Federation has confirmed that Karachi United has apprised the relevant authority about the positive cases of Coronavirus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2021) The matches of Group-B of National Women Football Championship have been suspended after a player tested positive for COVID-19, the latest report say.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has also confirmed the development.

According to the reports, the 13th championship was suspended after a player tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Federation has directed the club and teams to get their players and staff members tested if they had come directly or indirectly in contact with the patient.

The Federal has also announced financial support to all the teams for COVID-19 tests.

“Karachi United has been clearly asked for getting their players and members tested,” said PFF Spokesperson, adding that KU played Karachi WFC and HEC and Sialkot City WFC in group B competition played Karachi WFC and therefore they were asks for tests.

He stated that there would no group B matches at least until test results were received. He pointed out that the federation take further action keeping in view the test results.

KWFC was due to play HEC while Karachi United had to play Masha United on Tuesday afternoon but the Spokesperson announced that these matches were not being held amid the fear of COVID-19 cases.