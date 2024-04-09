ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The National Women’s Football Championship (NWFC) 2024 is set to commence on May 5, in Karachi.

"The clubs that have been registered by December 2023 will be eligible to participate in the extravaganza, showcasing the passion for women's football across Pakistan " a Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) spokesman said on Tuesday.

Being organized by the PFF, the championship will see the participating teams divided into four groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals. The final I'd scheduled to take place on May 21.

The federation has extended invitations to all participating clubs, eagerly awaiting their confirmations to finalize the draw and unveil the match schedule along with the designated venues in the coming days, the spokesman added.