National Women Football C'ship From Next Month
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The National Women’s Football Championship (NWFC) 2024 is set to commence on May 5, in Karachi.
"The clubs that have been registered by December 2023 will be eligible to participate in the extravaganza, showcasing the passion for women's football across Pakistan " a Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) spokesman said on Tuesday.
Being organized by the PFF, the championship will see the participating teams divided into four groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals. The final I'd scheduled to take place on May 21.
The federation has extended invitations to all participating clubs, eagerly awaiting their confirmations to finalize the draw and unveil the match schedule along with the designated venues in the coming days, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
More Stories From Sports
-
Frattesi late show pushes Inter close to title glory4 hours ago
-
Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclipse14 hours ago
-
Everton docked two more points for breach of Premier League financial rules18 hours ago
-
Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results18 hours ago
-
Everton docked two more points for breach of Premier League financial rules18 hours ago
-
Punjab College clinch victory in tournament final20 hours ago
-
SFP holds peace through sports day21 hours ago
-
Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today1 day ago
-
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand1 day ago
-
George late show sparks Clippers over Cleveland18 hours ago
-
Same but different as Bayern's Kane returns to north London18 hours ago
-
Arsenal's 'good energy' fuels double bid as Bayern test looms18 hours ago