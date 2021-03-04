National Women Futsal Championship in City from March 8

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :First National Women Futsal Championship coinciding with the celebration of the International Women's Day would be commencing here at Qayyum sports Complex from March 8.

Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Futsal Association Waji Ul Hassan while talking to media men informed here on Thursday. Secretary KP Futsal Association Moeen Uddin, Women Wing Member and qualified Futsal Technical Official Sana Liaqat were also present.

He said all arrangements in this connection have been finalized and Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have extended full support to have this first National Women Futsal Championship. The opening ceremony will be held on March 8 at 11.00 a.m while the closing ceremony will be organized on March 10, at 3.00 p.m.

He disclosed that the women teams comprising Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Police, Pakistan Railways, Sucess Islamabad, Capital Development Authority and host Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be arriving on March 7.

He said along with Championship matches more colourful events in connection with the International Women Day celebration, will also be part of the Championship including band display, musical chair, sack race, 100m race, March Past etc to be organized by the Directorate of Youth Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is a day to spread awareness among the people regarding women's rights and gender equality, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Women of the world want and deserve an equal future free from stigma, stereotypes and violence; a future that is sustainable, peaceful, with equal rights and opportunities for all. To get us there, the world needs women at every table where decisions are being made.

This year, the theme for International Women's Day, "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world," celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and highlights the gaps that remain.

"Women's full and effective participation and leadership in all areas of life drives progress for everyone and that is why it was decided to celebrate the day by giving due opportunities to women to come and excel," Secretary Sports Abid Majeed said.

The theme celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and that is why a grand National Futsal Championship is going to be part of the International Women Day.

When contacted, DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak said that all steps have been taken for the smooth conduct of the Women Day Sports events. He said school, colleges and university students, members of the faculties, teaching staff were also invited to participate in the event.

He said along with KP Futsal Association all out steps have been taken to ensure a conducive environment to teams and their players.