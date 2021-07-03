UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Women Handball Entered Into Semi-finals Stages In Abbottabad

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 05:20 PM

National Women Handball entered into semi-finals stages in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab, Army, Wapda and Higher education Commission made it to the semi-finals after leading their respective groups during the single league round matches of the National Women Handball Championship here on Saturday.

Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Handball Association Dr. Farooq Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Organizing Secretary KP Handball Association Noorzada, Regional Sports Officer Musawar Khan, District Sports Officer Waseem Fazal, players and officials were also present.

Four matches were played on the third day at historical Kunj Football Ground under the aegis of Pakistan Handball Federation and Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad.

The last year runners-up Pakistan Army after a one-sided contest defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 30-4 goals. The Army women team fully dominated the proceedings and scored without any break by putting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa young team under tremendous pressure and attacking display.

Pakistan Army got the first position in the league round after winning all three matches and moved to the semi-finals along with strong Punjab, defending champion Pakistan Wapda and better side Higher Education Commission team.

The Higher Education Commission team also won both the matches and reached the semi-finals. The final and third and fourth position match of the event will be played on Sunday.

The special guest on the occasion was AIG Logistics Punjab Athar Ismail, Vice President Pakistan Handball Federation, accompanied by President Pakistan Handball Federation Haji Shafiqur Rehman and President KP Handball Bahre Karam were also present.

He said that the weather in Abbottabad is ideal for sports and sports can be held here all year round and holding sports is very important for a healthy body and healthy society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Sports Abbottabad Punjab Young Women HEC Sunday Event All

Recent Stories

RTA awards contract to improve 11-km Saih Al Dahal ..

37 minutes ago

WAM Feature: A quantum leap in the equine events a ..

52 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution orders jail for Asian ..

52 minutes ago

19,100 youths in UAE responded to Ministry of Stat ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan eyes stronger market presence in China th ..

1 hour ago

India reports 44,111 new coronavirus cases, 738 de ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.