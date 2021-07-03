National Women Handball entered into semi-finals stages in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab, Army, Wapda and Higher education Commission made it to the semi-finals after leading their respective groups during the single league round matches of the National Women Handball Championship here on Saturday.

Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Handball Association Dr. Farooq Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Organizing Secretary KP Handball Association Noorzada, Regional Sports Officer Musawar Khan, District Sports Officer Waseem Fazal, players and officials were also present.

Four matches were played on the third day at historical Kunj Football Ground under the aegis of Pakistan Handball Federation and Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad.

The last year runners-up Pakistan Army after a one-sided contest defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 30-4 goals. The Army women team fully dominated the proceedings and scored without any break by putting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa young team under tremendous pressure and attacking display.

Pakistan Army got the first position in the league round after winning all three matches and moved to the semi-finals along with strong Punjab, defending champion Pakistan Wapda and better side Higher Education Commission team.

The Higher Education Commission team also won both the matches and reached the semi-finals. The final and third and fourth position match of the event will be played on Sunday.

The special guest on the occasion was AIG Logistics Punjab Athar Ismail, Vice President Pakistan Handball Federation, accompanied by President Pakistan Handball Federation Haji Shafiqur Rehman and President KP Handball Bahre Karam were also present.

He said that the weather in Abbottabad is ideal for sports and sports can be held here all year round and holding sports is very important for a healthy body and healthy society.