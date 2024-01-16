National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Multan victorious on 2nd day

Karachi and Multan registered their maiden wins, while Lahore grabbed their second consecutive win on day two of the National Women’s T20 Tournament on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Karachi and Multan registered their maiden wins, while Lahore grabbed their second consecutive win on day two of the National Women’s T20 Tournament on Tuesday.

At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, in the match that was live-streamed on PCB’s YouTube channel, Karachi outclassed Peshawar by 101 runs courtesy to half-centuries by Muneeba Ali and Javeria Khan.

At Ayub Park Ground, Multan found success against Quetta after the latter fell 22-run short while chasing 130. An unbeaten half-century by Sidra Amin, followed by a three-wicket haul by Ghulam Fatima took Lahore to their second win in as many games, as they beat Rawalpindi by 41 runs at the Diamond Club in Islamabad.

Peshawar v Karachi at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi:

Karachi posted a mammoth total of 183-2 in 20 overs after they were invited to bat first by Peshawar. Opening batters Muneeba Ali and Javeria Khan allowed Karachi a breezy start courtesy of a 93-run stand. Momina Riasat provided the breakthrough for Peshawar when she removed Muneeba (64, 41b, 8x4s, 2x6s). A 60-run stand between Javeria and Yusra Amir further solidified Karachi’s position in the game. Javeria completed her second consecutive half-century (51, 39b, 6x4s) before she was dismissed by Salwa Raheem.

Yusra remained unbeaten at 39 from 29, including four boundaries and a six. Skipper Fatima Sana also contributed 15 from 11 and hit two fours.

Peshawar’s chase got off to a faltering start as Raahima Syed was run out for a duck in the second over and Tehzeeb Shah was trapped leg-before wicket by Aimen Anwar for just a run. Then, Momina fell to Masooma Zahra after scoring 10 from 18, including a boundary.

Syeda Aroob Shah picked up two wickets on consecutive deliveries to further push Peshawar against the wall. Captain Aleena Shah’s fighting knock of an undefeated 44 from 66, including seven boundaries, went in vain as Peshawar ended with 82-6 in 20 overs, awarding Karachi victory by 101 runs.

Multan v Quetta at Ayub Park Ground, Rawalpindi:

Quetta won the toss and decided to field first. Aleena Masood was run out for a duck by Quetta captain Saima Malik. Gull Feroza and Gull Rukh built a commendable partnership, that yielded 88 runs, to bring stability to Multan’s innings. Anam Amin struck to take out Gull Rukh (38, 37b, 5x4s), breaking the partnership. Gull Feroza (75 not out, 66b, 9x4s), playing a captain’s innings, hit an unbeaten half-century to take Multan to a fighting total of 129-3 in 20 overs. Saiqa Riaz (14, 16b, 2x4s) was the other contributor with the bat.

For Quetta, Anam bagged two wickets for 24 in four overs.

Gull-e-Uswa struck early to remove Fareeha Mehmood (5, 10b, 1x4) inside the powerplay. Trouble deepened for Quetta in the seventh over when Khadija Chishti (10, 12b, 2x4s) fell to Asma Shareef and Tuba Hassan was run out for a duck. Opening batter Dua Majid’s resilient knock of 42 from 48, including three fours, kept hope alive for her team until she was run out by the Multan skipper.

Saima also chipped in 12 from 10, including one four. Quetta only managed to get to 108-9 in 20 overs, losing against Multan by 21 runs. Samina Aftab, who grabbed two wickets, was the pick of the bowlers in the second innings.

Lahore v Rawalpindi Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad;

After opting to bat first, Lahore suffered an early blow as right-arm pacer Waheed Akhtar removed Sadaf Shams (6, 8b, 1x4) in the third over. Bismah Maroof replaced Sadaf on the crease to stitch a 42-run stand with her captain Sidra Amin.

Rawalpindi captain Aliya Riaz broke the partnership by disturbing Bismah’s stumps, who had to walk back after scoring 12 from 20. Iram Javed (22, 20b, 3x4s, 1x6) build a 60-run stand with Sidra, before falling to Aima Saleem.

Kaynat Hafeez (22 not out, 13b, 3x4s) also contributed with the bat. Sidra top-scored for the side, hitting an unbeaten 85 from 60, showcasing 12 boundaries and a maximum, to take Lahore to 160-3 in 20 overs.

Aima (25, 25b, 4x4s) and Fajar Naveed (16, 19b, 3x4s) propelled Rawalpindi’s chase with a 52-run opening stand, until it was cut short courtesy of Areesha Noor who removed Fajar in the seventh over and dismissed Aima in the ninth over. Natalia Parvaiz (24, 21b, 2x4s) and Waheeda Akhtar (19, 20b, 3x4s) attempted to keep Rawalpindi in the game.

Leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima and left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu both picked up three-wicket hauls, while Areesha Noor had two wickets to her name as Rawalpindi were restricted to 119-9 in 20 overs.

All six teams will feature in third round matches on 18 January. The first ball will be bowled at 11am. The match between Peshawar and Lahore at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium will be live-streamed on PCB’s YouTube channel.

Scores in brief:

Karachi beat Peshawar by 101 runs at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium:

Karachi 183-2, 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 64, Javeria Khan 51, Yusra Amir 39 not out; Salwa Raheem 1-28, Momina Riasat 1-30)

Peshawar 82-6, 20 overs (Aleena Shah 44 not out, Mahnoor Qayyum 12, Momina Riasat 10; Syeda Aroob Shah 2-14)

Player of the match – Muneeba Ali (Karachi)

Multan beat Quetta by 21 runs at Ayub Park Ground:

Multan 129-3, 20 overs (Gull Feroza 75 not out, Gull Rukh 38; Anam Amin 2-24)

Quetta 108-9, 20 overs (Dua Majid 42, Saima Malik 12; Samina Aftab 2-20)

Player of the match – Gull Feroza (Multan)

Lahore beat Rawalpindi by 41 runs at Diamond Club Ground:

Lahore 160-3, 20 overs (Sidra Amin 85 not out, Kaynat Hafeez 22 not out, Iram Javed 22; Aima Saleem 1-7, Waheeda Akhtar 1-26, Aliya Riaz 1-33)

Rawalpindi 119-9, 20 overs (Aima Saleem 25, Natalia Parvaiz 24, Waheeda Akhtar 19; Nashra Sandhu 3-20, Ghulam Fatima 3-22, Areesha Noor 2-30)

Player of the match – Sidra Amin (Lahore)