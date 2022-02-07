Pakistan Federation Baseball was holding the 16th National Women's Baseball Championship at the Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala from February 8 to 11

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Federation Baseball was holding the 16th National Women's Baseball Championship at the Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala from February 8 to 11.

According to Syed Fakhar Ali Shah President Pakistan Federation Baseball teams from Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police, HEC, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad would participate in the event.

Pakistan Army women's baseball team will defend its title in the championship, he said.

He said sports activities across the country have been badly affected due to new wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The game of baseball has also been affected by Coronavirus. Now the federation is going to hold the National Women's Baseball Championship keeping in view the precautionary measures and Corona SOPs, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Danish Afzal would be the chief guest in the opening ceremony of the championship.