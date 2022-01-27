UrduPoint.com

National Women's Baseball C'ship Next Month

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 27, 2022

National Women's Baseball C'ship next month

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The 16th National Women's Baseball Championship under the auspices of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) would be staged at the Gujranwala cricket Stadium, Gujranwala from February 7 to 11.

"Teams of Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police, Higher education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad will take part in the championship," National Baseball team head coach Mussaddiq Hanif told APP.

He said Pakistan Army team would defend its title in the championship.

"The 3rd Asian Women Baseball Championship will be held this year and the National Training Camp of Pakistan Women's Baseball Team will be organized for the participation in the championship. During the National Women's Baseball Championship, the Selection Committee of the Federation will also select players for the Camp." He said if proper facilities were provided to the female players then they can make the country famous at international level.

"There is no shortage of talent among female baseball players in the country but if facilities are provided to the players then they can win laurels for the country at international level," he said.

>