ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Host Islamabad would compete against Lahore in the opening match of the National Women's Basketball Championship beginning from Monday here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex.

General Secretary of Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) and organizing secretary of the championship Ouj-e-Zahoor told on Sunday that all arrangements had been completed for the five-day championship. Top eight teams are taking part in the event to be divided into two pools. Pool "A" comprises defending champion Pakistan Wapda, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Quetta while Pool "B" includes teams from Pakistan Army, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, the General Secretary FBBA told.

Ouj-e-Zahoor said that Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari would be the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the championship hosted by Federal Basketball Association under the umbrella of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF).

A total of four matches would be played daily in the championship as matches between Islamabad and Lahore, defending champion Wapda and Quetta, Army and Peshawar, Karachi and Rawalpindi will be held on the opening day.

The semifinals of the championship would be played on October 6 while final on October 7.

Schedule- October 3 (Day-1): Lahore vs Islamabad; Karachi vs Rawalpindi; Wapda vs Quetta; Army vs Peshawar.

October 4 (Day-2): Wapda vs Rawalpindi; Army vs Islamabad; Karachi vs Quetta; Lahore vs Peshawar.

October 5 (Day-3): Wapda vs Karachi; Rawalpindi vs Quetta; Islamabad vs Peshawar; Army vs Lahore.