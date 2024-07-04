National Women's Football Club C'ship 2024 Application Process Opened
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee has opened the application process for the National Women's Football Club Championship 2024.
The event will feature preliminary group stage matches to be held in four major cities: Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Quetta, said a press release.
The invites have already been sent to the Pakistan Football Connect (PFC) registered clubs while the confirmation forms can be shared to [email protected] and [email protected] The deadline for submission of the PFC registered clubs for National Women's Football Club Championship is July 9.
The preliminary group stage schedule will be released following the final confirmation of the participating teams. In addition, a safeguarding workshop will be conducted to ensure the safety and well-being of all players.
