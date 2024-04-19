Open Menu

National Women's Football C’ship Postponed

Muhammad Rameez Published April 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM

National Women's Football C’ship postponed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced the postponement of the National Women's Football Championship 2024, originally scheduled to commence on May 5 in Karachi.

This decision comes in response to feedback from representatives of various clubs, who expressed concerns regarding potential clashes between the championship schedule and the academic commitments of their players, said a press release.

In view of these considerations, PFF has made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the event. However, the revised schedule for the National Women's Football Championship 2024 would be announced in due course, following further consultation with club representatives and careful consideration of all relevant factors.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Football May Women Event All From

Recent Stories

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

2 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

15 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

15 hours ago
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

15 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

15 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

15 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

15 hours ago
 NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

15 hours ago
 China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against ..

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports