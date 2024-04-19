National Women's Football C’ship Postponed
Muhammad Rameez Published April 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced the postponement of the National Women's Football Championship 2024, originally scheduled to commence on May 5 in Karachi.
This decision comes in response to feedback from representatives of various clubs, who expressed concerns regarding potential clashes between the championship schedule and the academic commitments of their players, said a press release.
In view of these considerations, PFF has made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the event. However, the revised schedule for the National Women's Football Championship 2024 would be announced in due course, following further consultation with club representatives and careful consideration of all relevant factors.
