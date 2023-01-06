UrduPoint.com

National Women's Gymnastic Championship 2023 On Jan 7

Muhammad Rameez Published January 06, 2023 | 09:18 PM

National Women's Gymnastic Championship 2023 on Jan 7

The National Women's Gymnastics Championship 2023 will start on January 7 at the Gymnasium Academy Hall, Sindh University, Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Women's Gymnastics Championship 2023 will start on January 7 at the Gymnasium academy Hall, Sindh University, Jamshoro.

President, Sindh Gymnastics Association, Ahmed Ali Rajput informed here on Friday the participants from all the provinces and the units affiliated with the Pakistan Gymnastics Federation would participate.

The event would be held under the supervision of the Secretary General of Pakistan Gymnastics Federation Pervaiz Ahmed.

Director Center for Physical education, Health and sports Sciences of Sindh University Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Akram Ansari will inaugurate the championship.

