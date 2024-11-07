National Women's One-Day Tournament To Commence From Friday
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2024) The five-team National Women’s One-Day Tournament 2024-25 will take place from 8 to 30 November in Karachi.
Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, stars and Strikers will compete in a double-league format, with each team getting to play eight matches, before two top teams qualifying for the final on 30 November.
Each day, two 50-over matches will take place, with HPC Oval Ground and UBL sports Complex hosting them. The prize pot for the 21-match tournament is PKR 3.3 million, with the winning side bagging a prize money of PKR 1.5 million and runners-up getting PKR 1 million.
The matches will begin at 9.30am, with the toss taking place at 9am.
Also, the five mentors who worked in the Bahria Town Champions One-Day Tournament 2024 will be involved with the teams in the tournament. Challengers will have the services of Waqar Younis, while Conquerors will be mentored by Misbah ul Haq. Sarfaraz Ahmed will be available to Invincibles, while Stars and Strikers will have the mentorship of Shoaib Malik and Saqlain Mushtaq, respectively.
Additionally, the Pakistan cricket board today confirms the 16-member squad of each participating team. Challengers will be led by all-rounder Aliya Riaz, while Conquerors will be captained by national women’s team captain Fatima Sana. Wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali will lead Invincibles, while Sidra Amin and former captain Nida Dar will lead Stars and Strikers, respectively.
Challengers:
Aliya Riaz (captain), Arijah Haseeb, Arim Barkat, Esha Rahupoto, Fatima Shahid, Gull Rukh, Samina Aftab, Maham Manzoor, Momina Riasat, Natalia Parvez, Tehzeeb Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Umm-e-Hani, Yusra Amir, Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz, Zamina Tahir
Conquerors:
Fatima Sana (captain), Aleena Shah, Dua Majid, Farzana Farooq, Hafsa Khalid, Humna Bilal, Khadija Chishti, Laraib Malik, Mahnoor Aftab, Mehrab Fatima, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Rehmat Noreen, Rida Aslam, Saira Jabeen, Syeda Aroob Shah
Invincibles:
Muneeba Ali (captain), Amber Kainat, Areesha Noor, Ayesha Zafar, Fatima Zahra, Ghulam Fatima, Haleema Dua, Iram Javed, Neha Sharmeen, Noor-Ul-Iman, Omaima Sohail, Saima Malik, Saiqa Riaz, Shabnam Hayat, Tania Saeed, Yusra Ahtesham
Stars:
Sidra Amin (captain), Aima Saleem, Aimen Anwar, Anosha Nasir, Huraina Sajjad, Kaynat Hafeez, Laiba Fatima, Laiba Mansoor, Neelam Mushtaq, Rabia Rani, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Nawaz, Soha Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Waheeda Akhtar
Strikers:
Nida Dar (captain), Aleena Masood, Aliza Sabir, Amna Bibi, Anam Amin, Ayesha Bilal, Eyman Fatima, Fajar Naveed, Fariha Mahmood, Gull Feroza, Muqaddas Bukhari, Noreen Yaqoob, Sabiqa Shahzadi, Syeda Masooma Jafri, Warda Yousaf, Zunash Abdul Sattar
