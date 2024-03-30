, ,

The tournament will commence from 17 April and will conclude on 11 May, with the top two sides playing the final at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket board on Saturday announced the schedule of National Women’s One-Day Tournament 2023/24, featuring six regional teams in the 50-over tournament.

The six regional teams are Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi. The tournament will be played on a double round-robin basis, with each side having an opportunity to play a minimum of 10 matches. A total of 31 matches will be played in the 25-day tournament, with the first ball expected to be bowled at 930am in each game.

The winning team will receive PKR one million, while the runners-up will get PKR 0.5 million.

The player of the tournament will be awarded PKR50,000 and player of the match in each game will receive PKR20,000. The tournament’s top performers – best batter, best bowler and best wicket-keeper – will get PKR 25,000.

Furthermore, the four-member women’s national selection committee led by Saleem Jaffar has announced the squads of the six regional sides taking part in the tournament. Karachi and Lahore sides consist of 15 players each, while the other four teams consist of 14 players each. The 15th player in the four teams will be selected from Pakistan women’s 20-member probables squad, announced for the West Indies series, where four players will be released at the end of the training camp.

Additionally, each side will have five more players in reserves. This makes a total of 90 players exclusively available, with 30 reserves, set to take part in the six-team tournament.

Head of Women’s Cricket, Tania Mallick: “It is heartening to witness an increase in the pool of players gearing up for the tournament. With the national side busy in an international series and the women’s wing hosting a domestic tournament simultaneously, it indicates that we have a good number of players available, which also reflects a bright future for women's cricket in Pakistan.

“The tournament serves a vital opportunity for our budding cricketers, including the promising U19 players, to demonstrate their abilities on a larger stage. It also offers a perfect platform for these young athletes to gain valuable experience.”

Chief Selector Saleem Jaffar: “The one-day tournament is the final event of the ongoing domestic season, and the selection committee has assembled the squads after thorough consultation with the regional coaches.

“The players are selected based on their performances in the last domestic tournaments, while some players who were injured in the previous event and are now fit have also been included.

“The tournament provides an opportunity for players to showcase their skills and gain the attention of the selection committee ahead of the England tour.

Squads:

Karachi

Omaima Sohail (Captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliza Sabir, Anosha Nasir, Esha Rahupoto, Hurraina Sajjad, Laiba Fatima, Maham Manzoor, Masooma Jaffri, Neha Sharmeen, Syeda Aroob Shah, Wasifa Hussain, Yusra Amir, Yusra Ehtesham and Zunaira Shah

Reserves - Dina Razvi, Haniah Ahmer, Kainat Eman Shah, Khizra Liaquat and Syeda Taskyn Fatima

Lahore

Kaynat Hafeez (Captain), Amber Kainaat, Anum Amin, Ayesha Bilal, Dua Majid, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Khan, Fatima Shahid, Iram Javed, Noreen Yaqoob, Quratulain Ahsen, Saira Jabeen, Samiya Afsar, Soha Fatima and Zunash Abdul Sattar

Reserves - Areesha Noor Bhatti, Komal Khan, Laiba Nasir, Laraib Malik and Memoona Khalid

Quetta

Saima Malik (Captain), Aisha, Arijah Haseeb, Ayesha Asim, Ayesha Saddiqa, Faiza Zaman, Fareeha Mehmood, Jannat Rasheed, Kalsoom Kakar, Khair un Nisa, Kinza Wahab, Mubashra Anwar, Sumaiya Taj Muhammad and Syeda Khadija Chishty

* The 15th player in the squad will be selected from the list of probable players from the Pakistan women's series against West Indies

Reserves - Fiza Noor, Lubaba Mehmood Sarwar, Nida Sultan, Romal Khan and Shakira Kakar

Rawalpindi

Humna Bilal (Captain), Aima Saleem Satti, Fajar Naveed, Farzana Farooq, Fatima Zahra Shah, Laiba Mansoor, Lubna Behram, Madiha Bibi, Maham Anees, Maryam Shehzadi, Mubeen Ahmed, Rida Aslam, Sania Rasheed and Tania Saeed

* The 15th player in the squad will be selected from the list of probable players from the Pakistan women's series against West Indies

Reserves - Aimen Zaheer, Amna Javed, Natasha Farooq, Noor Ul Ain Idress and Numaira Aftab

Multan

Gull Rukh (Captain), Aleena Masood, Asma Shareef, Gul-e-Uswa, Noor Ul Eman, Rabia Rafi, Rehmat Noreen, Rimsha Rajput, Saiqa Riaz, Sana Talib, Shabnam Hayat, Shahmeer Rajput, Tasmia Rubab and Wajeeha Munir

* The 15th player in the squad will be selected from the list of probable players from the Pakistan women's series against West Indies

Reserves - Aleesa Mukhtiar, Aqsa Yousaf, Muqadas Bukhari, Rimsha Saeed and Samina Aftab

Peshawar

Mahnoor Aftab (Captain), Fatima Zeb, Aleena Shah Afridi, Anaya Khan, Asma Amin, Mahnoor Qayum, Momina Riyasat, Nayab Ishaq, Javeria Qamar, Rahima Syed, Sumbal Liyaqat, Tahzeeb Shah, Tayyba Imdad and Zaib Un Nisa

*The 15th player in the squad will be selected from the list of probable players from the Pakistan women's series against West Indies

Reserves - Kalsoom Zairullah, Mahnoor Hayat, Salwa Rahim, Shanza Naqvi and Sumbal Bibi