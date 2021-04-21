ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rockball Federation (PRF) would be holding the National Women's Rockball Championship in Lahore in June.

"National Women's Rockball Championship will be played in Lahore in June this year. Teams from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir besides various departments will feature in the event," PRF Secretary Uma Laila Kulsoom Rana told APP.

Speaking about the Rockball talent in the country, she said there was tremendous talent in the country but feared that it might get wasted due to the lack of resources.

"We are taking all-out steps to promote and encourage this game in the country. But no sport can develop without the patronage of the government and support from the sponsors. Therefore sponsors need to come forward and support other games just like cricket," she said.

To a question, Uma Laila said the female players were taking keen interest in the game just like men. "The federation was also introducing this sport in educational institutions. But government's patronage was needed as to prosper in the game at national and international level," she said.

/395