National Women’s T20 Tournament Final Called Off
Muhammad Rameez Published January 31, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) National Women's cricket T20 Tournament 2023-24 final, which was scheduled to be held at Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi on Wednesday has been called off due to rain.
Both sides, Karachi and Lahore have been declared joint winners, said a Pakistan Cricket board statement.
