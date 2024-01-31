Open Menu

National Women’s T20 Tournament Final Called Off

Muhammad Rameez Published January 31, 2024 | 02:50 PM

National Women’s T20 Tournament final called off

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) National Women's cricket T20 Tournament 2023-24 final, which was scheduled to be held at Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi on Wednesday has been called off due to rain.

Both sides, Karachi and Lahore have been declared joint winners, said a Pakistan Cricket board statement.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore T20 Rawalpindi Women

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

5 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

16 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

16 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

16 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

16 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

16 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

16 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

16 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports