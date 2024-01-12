(@Abdulla99267510)

The tournament will feature six regional teams namely Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd, 2024) The six-team National Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 is all set to commence from Monday, 15 January at three venues in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The tournament will feature six regional teams namely Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi.

The 17-day tournament will see every team play 10 matches, before the top two sides feature in the final on 31 January. The venue of the final will be announced in due course.

The double round-robin matches will take place in Rawalpindi’s Ayub Park Ground and Islamabad’s Diamond cricket Ground and Shoaib Akhtar Stadium.

Matches at the Shoaib Akhtar Stadium will be live-streamed on PCB’s YouTube channel.

The toss will take place at 1030 PKT, while the first ball of the match will be bowled at 1100 PKT.

The National Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 serves a great opportunity for the players to stake a claim in the national team ahead of the busy international year. Pakistan Women are set to feature in at least eight T20Is (five T20Is against West Indies, three T20Is against England) before taking part in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup later this year.

The winning team will receive PKR one million, while the runners-up will get PKR 0.5 million.

The player of the tournament will be awarded PKR50,000 and player of the match in each game will receive PKR20,000. The tournament’s top performers – best batter, best bowler and best wicket-keeper – will get PKR 25,000.

The PCB has also finalised the six squads, which consist of 16 players each. These squads have been selected by the national women’s selection committee headed by former Test cricketer Saleem Jaffar.

Squads:

Karachi Region: Fatima Sana (Captain), Aimen Anwar, Aroob Shah, Esha Rahupoto, Hurraina Sajjad, Javeria Khan, Laiba Fatima, Maham Manzoor, Maham Tariq, Masooma Jaffri, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Yusra Amir and Zunaira Shah

Team Management: Tahir Khan (Head Coach), Jaweria Rauf (Assistant Coach), Sehar Syed (Physio), Taimoor Mehmood (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Shagufta Kazmi (Manager)

Lahore Region: Nida Dar (Captain), Ayesha Zafar, Amber Kainaat, Areesha Noor, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Khan, Fatima Shahid, Ghulam Fatima, Iram Javed, Kainat Hafeez, Nashra Sundhu, Noreen Yaqoob, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz and Zunash Abdul Sattar

Team management: Mohsin Kamal (Head Coach), Tahir Mehmood (Assistant Coach), Iraj Athar (Physio), Asfand Yar Khan (Strength and Conditioning Coach) and Hina Azam (Manager)

Multan Region: Umm-e-Hani (Captain), Aisha Bilal, Aleena Masood, Amber Maria, Asma Shareef, Gul-e-Uswa, Gul Feroza, Gul Rukh, Noor Ul Eman, Rehmat Noreen, Saiqa Riaz, Samina Aftab, Shahmeer Rajput, Tasmia Rubab, Wajeeha Muneer and Warda Yousaf

Team Management: Kamran Hussain (Head Coach), Maria Gulnaz (Assistant Coach), Laila Niaz Khan (Physio), Pervaiz Nabi (Strength and Conditioning Coach) and Najma Zafar (Manager)

Peshawar Region: Aleena Shah (Captain), Anaya Khan, Ayesha Afridi, Fatima Zeb, Javeria Qamar, Mahnoor Hayat, Mahnoor Qayum, Momina Riyasat, Nayab Ishaq, Rahyma Syed, Salwa Raheem, Seema Gul, Sehar Gull, Shabnam Hayat, Sumbal Bibi and Tehzeeb Shah

Team Management: Hajra Sarwar (Head Coach), Rehmat Gul (Assistant Coach), Rummana Zubair (Physio), Fazal Wahab (Strength and Conditioning Coach) and Haseena Khushboo (Manager)

Quetta Region: Saima Malik (Captain), Anum Amin, Ayesha Asim, Dua Majid, Faiza, Fareeha Mehmood, Humaira Ghulam, Jannat Rashid, Khadija Chishti, Khair-u-Nisa, Khizra Liaqat, Lubaba Sarwar, Nida, Subhana Tariq, Tuba Hassan and Zamar Shafee

Team Management: Aqil Baloch (Head Coach), Nahida Bibi (Assistant Coach), Mahnoor Sajjad (Physio), Mujahid Shah (Strength and Conditioning Coach) and Hajira Baloch (Manager)

Rawalpindi Region: Aliya Riaz (Captain), Aima Saleem Satti, Areeja Haseeb, Fajar Naveed, Farzana Farooq, Fatima Syed, Fatima Zehra Shah, Humna Bilal, Kainat Gulalai, Lubna Behram, Natalia Parvaiz, Noor Fatima, Sania Rasheed, Tania Saeed, Waheeda Akhtar and Zainab Arif Jutt

Team Management: Jawad Hamid (Head Coach), Waqar Orakzai (Assistant Coach), Tehreem Sumbal (Physio), Farrukh Hayat (Strength and Conditioning Coach) and Saira Iftikhar (Manager)