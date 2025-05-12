National Women’s T20 tourney: round 5, 6 to be staged on May 13, 14

The five-team National Women’s T20 Tournament 2024-25 is underway at two venues in Karachi and after the completion of eight matches, Fatima Sana’s Conquerors are sitting on top of the points table with three wins out of three games

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The five-team National Women’s T20 Tournament 2024-25 is underway at two venues in Karachi and after the completion of eight matches, Fatima Sana’s Conquerors are sitting on top of the points table with three wins out of three games.

The 22-match tournament will see a total of 10 rounds consisting of double headers, followed by a Qualifier between second and third positioned teams and then the final on 24 May at the National Bank Stadium.

Sidra Amin-led Stars are second on the table with two wins out of three games as their solitary loss came against Challengers. The Challengers, placed third, have one win to their name after three outings as their recent most game went right down to wire against Muneeba Ali-led Invincibles, who registered their first triumph in four matches.

Strikers too have one win in the bag in three matches but are placed fifth due to net run-rate.

Fatima Sana is leading the batting charts with 173 runs, which include two brilliant half-centuries (85 not out & 88) batting at no.5 for Conquerors in the first two games. Sidra Amin (171) and Muneeba Ali (162) are placed second and third.

With the ball, Stars’ right-arm leg spinner Tuba Hassan is joint leading wicket taker with Invincibles Saima Malik as the duo have snapped seven scalps each. Rameen Shamim, Waheeda Akhtar, Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz and Omaima Sohail have five wickets each to their name.

Among the wicket-keepers Sidra Nawaz has the most (7) dismissals, followed by Muneeba Ali (5) and Najiha Alvi (3). In the field, Ayesha Zafar, Nashra Sundhu, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah have taken three catches each.

The round five and six are set to be staged on 13 and 14 May, respectively.