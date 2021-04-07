UrduPoint.com
National Women's Throwball C'ship In May

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 03:23 PM

National Women's Throwball C'ship in May

The National Women's Throwball Championship would be played in Faisalabad from May 27 to 30

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Women's Throwball Championship would be played in Faisalabad from May 27 to 30.

According to Secretary General of Pakistan Throwball Federation Maqbool Arain teams from different departments besides Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would feature in the championship.

"The championship will be played in Faisalabad from May 27 to 30 and the managers of the participating teams will take place on May 26 to announce new rules and draws of the championship," he said.

He said that the championship was to be played in Faisalabad from April 10 to 13 in collaboration with the Punjab Throwball Association but the championship had to be postponed due to the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

