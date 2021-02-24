UrduPoint.com
National Women's Volleyball C'ship Rescheduled

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:46 PM

National Women's Volleyball C'ship rescheduled

The National Women's Volleyball Championship, which was scheduled to be held in Karachi from March 9 under the auspices of Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF), has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 pandemic

According to the PVF Secretary Engr.

Shah Naeem Zafar said the federation has decided to hold the championship after Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Pakistan Wapda will defend the title in the championship to feature 11 teams from all over the country," he said.

He said the participating teams include Pakistan Army, Wapda, Higher education Commission (HEC), Police, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and Islamabad.

More Stories From Sports

