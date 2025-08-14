KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Trials for the formation of Karachi's boys and girls hockey teams for competing in the National Youth Games will begin on Saturday, August 16, 2025 while the Karachi Hockey Association, Thursday, announced a selection committee in this regard as well.

For picking out the boys for representing Karachi in the National Youth Games, trials will be held on August 16 at 11 am at the Olympian Hanif Khan and Dr. Junaid Ali Shah sports Complex, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, said a statement issued here, adding that the trials for the girls’ team will undergo on Sunday, August 17, 2025 at the same venue.

The KHA has fixed age limits for intending players and only boys and girls born between 2008 and 2011 will be eligible to participate in the trials.

The KHA announced selection committee, with Olympian Iftikhar Syed as the chairman, composed of Olympian Wasim Feroz, International Laiq Lashari, Tasneem Usmani, Salman Sheikh, Sameera Naseem, Batool Kazim as members and the DSO Ismail Shah as the coordinator.