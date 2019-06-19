Nationals blow as Scherzer breaks nose

Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer was left nursing a broken nose on Tuesday after being struck in the face during a practice drill, the team said

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer was left nursing a broken nose on Tuesday after being struck in the face during a practice drill, the team said.

Three-time Cy Young Award-winner Scherzer suffered the injury during a bunting drill in pre-game practice.

The 34-year-old All-Star was led away with blood flowing from his nose before X-rays confirmed the extent of the injury.

The Nationals would not confirm if the injury would prevent Scherzer from starting on Wednesday, when the Nats host the Philadelphia Phillies.

Tuesday's scheduled game against the Phillies was eventually postponed because of bad weather.

Scherzer's injury was the latest setback to a disappointing campaign for the Nationals, who are in fourth place in the National League's East Division, nine games adrift of leaders Atlanta.

Scherzer, regarded as one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball, is 5-5 in starts this season with a 2.82 ERA.