UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nationals Blow As Scherzer Breaks Nose

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:35 AM

Nationals blow as Scherzer breaks nose

Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer was left nursing a broken nose on Tuesday after being struck in the face during a practice drill, the team said

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer was left nursing a broken nose on Tuesday after being struck in the face during a practice drill, the team said.

Three-time Cy Young Award-winner Scherzer suffered the injury during a bunting drill in pre-game practice.

The 34-year-old All-Star was led away with blood flowing from his nose before X-rays confirmed the extent of the injury.

The Nationals would not confirm if the injury would prevent Scherzer from starting on Wednesday, when the Nats host the Philadelphia Phillies.

Tuesday's scheduled game against the Phillies was eventually postponed because of bad weather.

Scherzer's injury was the latest setback to a disappointing campaign for the Nationals, who are in fourth place in the National League's East Division, nine games adrift of leaders Atlanta.

Scherzer, regarded as one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball, is 5-5 in starts this season with a 2.82 ERA.

Related Topics

Weather Washington Young Philadelphia Atlanta From Best Blood

Recent Stories

Tokyo shares end higher on upbeat trade news 19 Ju ..

1 minute ago

Terrorism Fight in Syria Enters Final Stage - Amba ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Considers Adding Foreign Potential to Domesti ..

17 minutes ago

Argentina's new poor sink deeper amid recession

17 minutes ago

Trump says US economy the 'envy' of world

17 minutes ago

15 more opposition lawmakers to be arrested in com ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.