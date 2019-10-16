UrduPoint.com
Nationals Defeat Cardinals 7-4 To Reach World Series

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Washington Nationals reached the World Series for the first time in franchise history on Tuesday after completing a 4-0 series sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals.

A blistering first inning laid the foundation for a 7-4 victory over a Cardinals team who rallied in the fifth but were unable to overturn the deficit.

The Nationals will now play the winner of the American League Championship Series -- either the Houston Astros or New York Yankees -- in game one of the World Series next Tuesday.

The NL Championship Series victory marked the latest chapter of an improbable season for Washington, who were 19-31 earlier this year with little apparent hope of reaching the playoffs.

A comeback win over Milwaukee in the wild-card game then saw them advance to a dramatic NL Division Series where they stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers with an upset 3-2 series win last week.

Three convincing wins over St Louis in the opening games of the NLCS had left them on the brink of the World Series, and before an expectant Nationals Park on Tuesday they were in no mood to be denied.

With a sea of red-shirted fans roaring them om, the Nats raced into a 7-0 lead in a disastrous first inning for the Cardinals.

Cards starting pitcher Dakota Hudson was given a brutal mauling, with Anthony Rendon's sacrifice fly scoring Trea Turner to start the onslaught.

Juan Soto's sharp line drive saw Adam Eaton scamper home for 2-0 before a misfield by Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong loaded the bases.

Another fielding blunder by the Cardinals -- Jose Martinez failing to collect a straightforward fly ball from Victor Robles -- allowed Soto to score for 3-0.

Yan Gomes's single then sent Howie Kendrick and Ryan Zimmerman home for 5-0, by which time Cardinals manager Mike Shildt had seen enough, yanking Hudson off the mound for Adam Wainwright.

Wainwright's arrival did little to staunch the bleeding however, with Turner's single on a line drive allowing Robles and Gomes to score for a 7-0 lead.

Yadier Molina homered for the Cardinals in the fourth to make it 7-1, before Harrison Bader scored in the fifth.

A Martinez double allowed Wong and Dexter Fowler to score but the Nationals bullpen held firm to close out victory.

