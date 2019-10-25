Nationals poised to deliver epic World Series shocker

UrduPoint.com
Fri 25th October 2019

Halfway to pulling off an epic World Series shocker, the Washington Nationals are defying the odds like few teams in baseball history in their bid to defeat the Houston Astros

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Halfway to pulling off an epic World Series shocker, the Washington Nationals are defying the odds like few teams in baseball history in their bid to defeat the Houston Astros.

The Nationals seized a 2-0 lead in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven final with two wins in Houston and only three teams have ever recovered from dropping the first two at home to win the title.

Baseball lore has its legendary World Series upsets. The 1969 "Miracle Mets" of New York stunned 109-win Baltimore. The 1988 Los Angeles Dodgers beat Oakland with injured Kirk Gibson's walk-off home run a signature moment.

Two years later, the Cincinnati Reds swept a highly touted Oakland squad. And Pittsburgh lost three games to the New York Yankees in 1960 by a combined 38-3 only to take narrow wins in the other four contests.

But what the Nationals are doing could rival the best of them all.

Las Vegas sports books made Washington the biggest World Series underdogs since the 2007 Colorado Rockies, who were swept by Boston.

The Nationals, and the US capital they represent, have been bucking the odds since a 19-31 start left them with a 0.01 percent chance of winning the World Series.

"I wish I was a betting man, but I'm not. I don't really believe in that stuff," Martinez said.

"What I believe in is hard work, being consistent in what we do, and sticking to our process, and we did that." Only the 1914 Boston Braves, who upset the 99-win Philadelphia A's, have rallied from 12 games below .500 to win a title. But Washington might.

Washington's only World Series win came in 1924. They last played in the event in 1933. Two teams moved away and city fans went 33 years without any club to call their own until the Montreal Expos relocated in 2005.

A team that had lost all four of its prior playoff series, three of them in heartbreaking fashion, was written off by many fans. Even when the playoffs began, the Astros were the fancied side at 6-1, the wildcard Nationals a modest 15-1 after being 50-1 in late May.

