Nationals rally past Brewers, Dodgers up next

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Juan Soto clubbed a bases loaded single that scored three runs with two outs in the eighth as the Washington Nationals rallied to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in the NL wildcard game on Tuesday.

Washington trailed 3-1 entering the eighth before coming from behind for three runs against Brewers closer Josh Hader.

The Nationals advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with game one set for Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

The Brewers appeared to be headed to victory when the roof caved in in the eighth. It took a hit by pitch, a broken-bat single, a walk, a single and a timely error by a rookie Brewers' outfielder to erase a two-run deficit.

The 20-year-old Soto came through with a hard-hit single with the bases loaded. The ball rolled under the glove of Brewers right fielder Trent Grisham, who was filling in for injured reigning MVP Christian Yelich.

The single turned the tide for the Nationals, setting off a wild celebration as Michael Taylor, Andrew Stevenson and Anthony Rendon came around to score.

Yasmani Grandal and Eric Thames homered for the Brewers, who got to Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer early.

But Scherzer stayed in the game as the loss was punch in the gut for the Brewers, who had won 18 of their final 23 regular season games.

Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg earned the victory after pitching three scoreless innings of relief.

He gave up two hits, walked none and struck out four. Daniel Hudson notched the save by pitching a scoreless ninth for the Nationals.

Scherzer surrendered three runs as he exited the mound after five mixed innings and the Nationals' postseason hopes in doubt.

But Brewers pitcher Hader allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in a wild eighth inning.