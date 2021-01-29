Nauman Ali becomes first left-arm spinner to take five-wicket haul in Test debut

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2021) Spinner Nauman Ali on Friday came into limelight after making his Test debut against South Africa.

Nauman Ali led Pakistan to the brink of victory by registering figures of 5/35 in the second innings as the Proteas were dismissed for 245.

They could set 88 runs target for Pakistan.

Ali became the first Pakistani left-arm spinner to take five-wicket haul on Test debut. He is also the fourth Pakistani spinner and 12th overall to take to a take five-wicket haul on Test debut.