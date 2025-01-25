Open Menu

Nauman Ali Becomes First Pakistani Spinner To Take Hat-trick Against West Indies

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2025 | 11:43 AM

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies

Spinner dismisses Kevin, Sinclair, Tevin Imlach and Justin Greaves at Multan Stadium

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2025) Pakistan's spinner Nauman Ali achieved a remarkable hat-trick on the first day of the second Test against West Indies.

Nauman Ali has become the first Pakistani spinner to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.

During the ongoing match in Multan, he dismissed Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach and Justin Greaves in consecutive deliveries.

In Pakistan’s Test history, legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram secured a hat-trick 26 years ago, earned a place on the elite list. Later, fast bowler Naseem Shah replicated this feat against Bangladesh in 2020.

Nauman Ali is now only the fifth Pakistani bowler to complete a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Bangladesh Wasim Akram 2020 National University

Recent Stories

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take ..

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factori ..

Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million

31 minutes ago
 Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion ..

Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activitie ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities

12 hours ago
Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Eme ..

Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse

12 hours ago
 Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

12 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Info ..

12 hours ago
 Somali President praises UAE's support for develop ..

Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia

12 hours ago
 FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes

FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports