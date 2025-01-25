Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies

(@Abdulla99267510)

Spinner dismisses Kevin, Sinclair, Tevin Imlach and Justin Greaves at Multan Stadium

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2025) Pakistan's spinner Nauman Ali achieved a remarkable hat-trick on the first day of the second Test against West Indies.

Nauman Ali has become the first Pakistani spinner to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.

During the ongoing match in Multan, he dismissed Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach and Justin Greaves in consecutive deliveries.

In Pakistan’s Test history, legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram secured a hat-trick 26 years ago, earned a place on the elite list. Later, fast bowler Naseem Shah replicated this feat against Bangladesh in 2020.

Nauman Ali is now only the fifth Pakistani bowler to complete a hat-trick in Test cricket.