Navas Test Positive As PSG Again Lose Players To Covid-19

Muhammad Rameez Published January 15, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday morning ahead of the evening game with Brest

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday morning ahead of the evening game with Brest.

"He has been placed in isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol," said the club in a statement. "Lucas Lavallee replaces him in the match squad against Brest tonight." Navas started last week against Lyon after Gianluigi Donnarumma was ruled out by a positive test. Spaniard Sergio Rico was on the bench.

The Italian is back in the squad for Saturday but another goalie Alexandre Letellier is out with a calf injury.

Lavallee, who is 18, will be the third goalkeeper.

PSG have had several high-profile coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Striker Angel Di Maria, who tested positive last week, has been included in the squad to face Brest, but others who caught Covid-19 are taking longer to return.

Lionel Messi, who fell ill during the winter break, is not fully recovered and "will return to the squad gradually next week," said his club.

Spanish defender Juan Bernat is "being monitored post Covid-19, will be rested this weekend pending further examinations early in the week," the club said.

Neymar, meanwhile, is out for a month with a sprained left ankle while two Senegalese players Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye and Moroccan Achraf Hakimi are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

