UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navas Understudy Sergio Rico In U-turn To Stay At PSG

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:07 PM

Navas understudy Sergio Rico in u-turn to stay at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain's Spain goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who is the understudy to Keylor Navas, has done a u-turn on his decision to quit the club, the French champions announced Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Paris Saint-Germain's Spain goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who is the understudy to Keylor Navas, has done a u-turn on his decision to quit the club, the French champions announced Saturday.

The 27-year-old, twice a Europa League winner with Sevilla who also spent a season on loan at Fulham, touched down in the French capital from the southern Spanish club on a temporary deal with an option to buy.

But he only played 10 matches for PSG, notably coming on as a replacement in the 2-1 Champions League quarter-final win over Atalanta and then starting the 3-0 semi-final victory over Leipzig which Navas sat out injured.

A day after PSG's 1-0 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League final, Rico announced he was leaving.

But PSG said Saturday it was "delighted to extend Sergio Rico's contract with the club after reaching agreement on a permanent transfer with Sevilla".

The deal runs until June 30, 2024, raising a question mark over the future at the club of French 'keeper Alphonse Areola, back in Paris after a season's loan at Real Madrid.

Related Topics

Injured Loan Paris Leipzig Buy Spain June From Agreement Real Madrid PSG Bayern Sevilla

Recent Stories

Five things about Tour de France leader Adam Yates ..

2 minutes ago

Eight drivers summoned by Monza stewards over Hami ..

2 minutes ago

AVLS recovers 8 cars, 21 motorcycles

2 minutes ago

Czech Rep to field entirely new squad for Scotland ..

2 minutes ago

DR Congo prisoners dying from hunger, says NGO

5 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast, rain forecast in Easter ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.