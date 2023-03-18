Naveed Abbasi elected unopposed president of Rawalpindi District Cricket Association

Naveed Mushtaq Abbasi was elected president of Rawalpindi District Cricket Association unopposed

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ):Naveed Mushtaq Abbasi was elected president of Rawalpindi District Cricket Association unopposed.

According to the notification of Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday, the election process was completed under the supervision of Deputy Election Commissioner (PCB) Chaudhry Asim Rashid, a news release said.

As per the notification, Naveed Abbasi was elected president, Sajjad Ahmed secretary and Falak Sher treasurer.

Naveed Abbasi submitted papers for president, Sajjad Ahmed for secretary and Falak Sher for treasurer.

Sati had submitted the papers of secretary and Zulfiqar Ali as treasurer, but before the scheduled time, these three candidates withdrew in favor of Naveed Abbasi, Sajjad Ahmed and Falak Sher. Thus, Naveed Abbasi became the unopposed president, Sajjad Ahmed secretary and Falak.

Sher was elected treasurer.

The formal notification of which has been issued by PCB. Naveed Abbasi has been congratulated by the cricket circles of Rawalpindi. Azimullah, Rashid Latif and others have said in their statement that the election of Naveed Abbasi is the restoration of cricket democracy in Rawalpindi, it is hoped that Naveed Abbasi will fulfill his responsibilities in a good manner.

The officials have congratulated Naveed Abbasi. Apart from this, Gujjar Khan, Taxila and Wah cricket officials have congratulated Naveed Abbasi. Naveed Abbasi has thanked all his friends on this occasion and said that he would fulfill the responsibilities given to him with full effort. He would utilize all the resources and efforts for the promotion of cricket in Rawalpindi.