Open Menu

Navjot Singh Sidhu Loses 35kg Weight In Short Time

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2025 | 07:53 PM

Navjot Singh Sidhu loses 35kg weight in short time

Former Indian cricketer and special guest of Great Indian Kapil Show reveals he achieved through willpower, determination, a structured approach and a disciplined diet, combined with pranayama, weight training and walking

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2025) Former Indian cricketer and special guest of The Great Indian Kapil Show Navjot Singh Sidhu lost 35kg in a short span of time.

The weight loss surprised fan and followers of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu shared his incredible physical transformation on social media, posting his recent and past photos, which have become the center of attention among the social media users.

In the captions, he informed his fans that he lost 35 kg in just five months.

Sharing his before and after pictures, he wrote, “Since August, I have lost 33 kg.

This was achieved through willpower, determination, a structured approach and a disciplined diet, combined with pranayama, weight training and walking. Nothing is impossible! A healthy body is the greatest wealth,”.

The fans surprised to know drastic weight loss in such a short period of time and frequently asked the former cricketer about his transformation journey.

Related Topics

India Social Media August Weight Navjot Singh Sidhu

Recent Stories

Navjot Singh Sidhu loses 35kg weight in short time

Navjot Singh Sidhu loses 35kg weight in short time

5 minutes ago
 Strata achieves 38% growth in aircraft components ..

Strata achieves 38% growth in aircraft components manufactured, exported in 2024

13 minutes ago
 MoFA signs MoU with Mediclinic Middle East to enha ..

MoFA signs MoU with Mediclinic Middle East to enhance healthcare services for it ..

13 minutes ago
 NUST ranked Pakistan’s top university in key dis ..

NUST ranked Pakistan’s top university in key disciplines, makes global strides ..

3 minutes ago
 World Bank delegation visits Mirpurkhas, offers in ..

World Bank delegation visits Mirpurkhas, offers investment for development proje ..

3 minutes ago
 American woman, who arrived in Karachi for love, m ..

American woman, who arrived in Karachi for love, moves to guest house

28 minutes ago
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.05 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.05 billion

3 minutes ago
 Moon for month of Sha’ban al-Mu’azzam sighted ..

Moon for month of Sha’ban al-Mu’azzam sighted in Pakistan

39 minutes ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation celebrates ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation celebrates winners of its medical awards ..

43 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG leads at Trofeo Calvia

UAE Team Emirates-XRG leads at Trofeo Calvia

58 minutes ago
 DUBAI GAMES announces Emarat as Diamond Sponsor fo ..

DUBAI GAMES announces Emarat as Diamond Sponsor for next 3 years

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports