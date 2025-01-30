Navjot Singh Sidhu loses 35kg weight in short time

(@Abdulla99267510)

Former Indian cricketer and special guest of Great Indian Kapil Show reveals he achieved through willpower, determination, a structured approach and a disciplined diet, combined with pranayama, weight training and walking

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2025) Former Indian cricketer and special guest of The Great Indian Kapil Show Navjot Singh Sidhu lost 35kg in a short span of time.

The weight loss surprised fan and followers of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu shared his incredible physical transformation on social media, posting his recent and past photos, which have become the center of attention among the social media users.

In the captions, he informed his fans that he lost 35 kg in just five months.

Sharing his before and after pictures, he wrote, “Since August, I have lost 33 kg.

This was achieved through willpower, determination, a structured approach and a disciplined diet, combined with pranayama, weight training and walking. Nothing is impossible! A healthy body is the greatest wealth,”.

The fans surprised to know drastic weight loss in such a short period of time and frequently asked the former cricketer about his transformation journey.