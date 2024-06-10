Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Shahid Afirid

(@Abdulla99267510)

The meeting took place at the moment when both Pakistan and India were playing thrilling match of T20 World Cup 2024 in New York.

NEW YORK (UrduPonit/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2024) Indian cricket legend Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday met with former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi in New York on the occasion of Pakistan and India match at T20 world Cup 2024.

A video from their meetup surfaced on social media during the match, showing Sidhu embracing Afridi with great admiration.

Both the leaders were in the United States to support their teams in this highly anticipated clash, considered one of the biggest encounters in the world of cricket.

“Handsome Afridi. Is there any other guy smarter than him?” the cricketer-turned-politician said.

Sidhu continued to praise Afridi, highlighting his good-hearted nature and recalling his days as a match-winning player for Pakistan.

Afridi responded to these compliments by reminiscing about playing a lot of cricket with Sidhu.

Sidhu then questioned where the players like Afridi have gone from the Pakistan cricket team, as the team struggles to make an impact with its performance.

It's worth mentioning that the match between the two countries is one of the most watched events globally.

India and Pakistan faced each other seven times in T20 World Cups, with India winning five matches and Pakistan securing only one victory. The remaining T20I resulted in a tie, with India winning via bowl out.

The only T20I Pakistan won against India in a T20 World Cup was back in 2021 when the Babar-led side played against Virat Kohli's Men in Blue.