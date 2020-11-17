UrduPoint.com
Navy, PAF, Punjab, WAPDA Register Wins In National Hockey C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:21 PM

Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Punjab and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) recorded impressive wins in the 66th National Senior Hockey Championship in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

Pakistan Navy overpowered Mari Petroleum 1-0 after an exciting contest, while PAF thrashed Pakistan Police 4-1.

Similarly, Punjab outclassed Port Qasim 3-0, whereas WAPDA edged passed National Bank of Pakistan 2-1 in a thriller.

