Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Punjab and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) recorded impressive wins in the 66th National Senior Hockey Championship in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ):Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Punjab and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) recorded impressive wins in the 66th National Senior Hockey Championship in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Pakistan Navy overpowered Mari Petroleum 1-0 after an exciting contest, while PAF thrashed Pakistan Police 4-1.

Similarly, Punjab outclassed Port Qasim 3-0, whereas WAPDA edged passed National Bank of Pakistan 2-1 in a thriller.