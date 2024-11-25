Nawabshah Pacer Won First Match In Under 20 Sports Festival
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 25, 2024 | 10:22 PM
The Under-20 Sports Festival continued on the consecutive second day with outstanding competitions in various sports at Bilawal Sports Complex
HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Under-20 Sports Festival continued on the consecutive second day with outstanding competitions in various sports at Bilawal Sports Complex.
A cricket match between Nawab Shah Pacer and Skrand Striker was held at Bilawal Sports Complex, the Nawab Shah Pacer's team set a target of 198 runs for Sakrand Striker's team however the Sakrand Striker's team was all out for 67 runs and Nawab Shah Pacer won the first match, the winning team was awarded a trophy on this occasion.
Hockey competitions were held at Askari Hockey Stadium Nawabshah. In the first match, the GBHS Society team won the match by defeating Afzal Shah High school team by 6-0. In the second match, the Shah Waliullah School team defeated QUEST School by three goals to two. While in the third match, the Municipal High School team defeated DC High School by scoring 6 goals, DC High School team could score 2 goals.
