Nawabshah Tigers defeats Nawabshah Heroes in DC T-20 tournament

NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The Final match of Deputy Commissioner T-20 Cricket Tournament was held between Nawabshah Tigers and Nawabshah Heroes at Bilawal Sport Complex Nawabshah organized by District Administration.

Nawabshah Tigers won the match by defeating Nawabshah Heroes.

DC Shehryar Gul Memon was chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the occasion DC said that district administration is providing the best opportunities to youths at the sports grounds to acknowledge their capabilities in sports adding that this cricket tournament is one of the links of the series. He said that such a prestigious tournament would also be held in the future.

Later, DC for the encouragement of tournament participants distributed Dress Kits Bags, and trophies to the Tournament Final Winners Nawabshah Tigers team, and expressed good wishes for the winners.