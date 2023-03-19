UrduPoint.com

Nawabshah Tigers Defeats Nawabshah Heroes In DC T-20 Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 19, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Nawabshah Tigers defeats Nawabshah Heroes in DC T-20 tournament

NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The Final match of Deputy Commissioner T-20 Cricket Tournament was held between Nawabshah Tigers and Nawabshah Heroes at Bilawal Sport Complex Nawabshah organized by District Administration.

Nawabshah Tigers won the match by defeating Nawabshah Heroes.

DC Shehryar Gul Memon was chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the occasion DC said that district administration is providing the best opportunities to youths at the sports grounds to acknowledge their capabilities in sports adding that this cricket tournament is one of the links of the series. He said that such a prestigious tournament would also be held in the future.

Later, DC for the encouragement of tournament participants distributed Dress Kits Bags, and trophies to the Tournament Final Winners Nawabshah Tigers team, and expressed good wishes for the winners.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Nawabshah Best

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed approves guidelines developed ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed approves guidelines developed by Dubai Sports Council for s ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss relati ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss relations, latest regional developme ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches 1 Billion Meals Endow ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign to provide susta ..

2 hours ago
 24 Dubai companies join Dubai International Chambe ..

24 Dubai companies join Dubai International Chamber&#039;s New Horizons Trade Mi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of Syria

UAE President receives President of Syria

2 hours ago
 SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustain ..

SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustainability

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.