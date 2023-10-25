Nawabzada Siraj Raisani Shaheed Sports Festival to be kicks off in Quetta from Thursday

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Sports and Culture Nawabzada Jamal Raisani on Wednesday announced that Nawabzada Siraj Raisani Shaheed Sports Festival to be kick off in Quetta from Thursday (tomorrow)

Hundreds of athletes will participate in various sports categories in the festival, he expressed these views while addressing a press conference along with DG Sports Durra Baloch.

He said that body building, squash, volleyball, badminton, martial arts, swimming, wushu, table tennis and other sports competitions will be held in the festival.

He said that women athletes will also participate in the competitions. Jamal said the caretaker set up was committed to promote healthy activities in the province and ensure best sports facilities to youth to exhibit their talent.

Minister Sports also informed about the agreement signed with China for football coaching.

He said that other tournaments including the CM Gold Cup were also held successfully in the province.

The people of Balochistan proved that the province is a safe place for all kinds of sports.

The minister said he was also contracted with the ambassadors of Japan, Korea, China and Thailand last week in Islamabad and they want to invest in Balochistan.

He said that the youth of Balochistan have immense talent and the players who play the best will be encouraged at the national level.

Jamal said politics will not be tolerated in sports grounds and requested all political parties of Balochistan to avoid the use of sports grounds for public rallies.