Open Menu

Nawabzada Siraj Raisani Shaheed Sports Festival To Be Kicks Off In Quetta From Thursday

Muhammad Rameez Published October 25, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Nawabzada Siraj Raisani Shaheed Sports Festival to be kicks off in Quetta from Thursday

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Sports and Culture Nawabzada Jamal Raisani on Wednesday announced that Nawabzada Siraj Raisani Shaheed Sports Festival to be kick off in Quetta from Thursday (tomorrow)

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Sports and Culture Nawabzada Jamal Raisani on Wednesday announced that Nawabzada Siraj Raisani Shaheed Sports Festival to be kick off in Quetta from Thursday (tomorrow).

Hundreds of athletes will participate in various sports categories in the festival, he expressed these views while addressing a press conference along with DG Sports Durra Baloch.

He said that body building, squash, volleyball, badminton, martial arts, swimming, wushu, table tennis and other sports competitions will be held in the festival.

He said that women athletes will also participate in the competitions. Jamal said the caretaker set up was committed to promote healthy activities in the province and ensure best sports facilities to youth to exhibit their talent.

Minister Sports also informed about the agreement signed with China for football coaching.

He said that other tournaments including the CM Gold Cup were also held successfully in the province.

The people of Balochistan proved that the province is a safe place for all kinds of sports.

The minister said he was also contracted with the ambassadors of Japan, Korea, China and Thailand last week in Islamabad and they want to invest in Balochistan.

He said that the youth of Balochistan have immense talent and the players who play the best will be encouraged at the national level.

Jamal said politics will not be tolerated in sports grounds and requested all political parties of Balochistan to avoid the use of sports grounds for public rallies.

Related Topics

Football Tennis Squash Islamabad Balochistan Quetta Thailand Sports Martyrs Shaheed China Badminton Japan Women Gold All From Agreement Best

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

10 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports