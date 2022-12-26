UrduPoint.com

Nawaz, Shahnawaz And Sajid Available For Tuesday's Pakistan Cup Matches

Muhammad Rameez Published December 26, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Nawaz, Shahnawaz and Sajid available for Tuesday's Pakistan Cup matches

Following discussions between Pakistan head coach and selection committee, three players - Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani and Sajid Khan - have been made available to their domestic sides for the 27 December fixtures of Pakistan Cup.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Following discussions between Pakistan head coach and selection committee, three players - Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani and Sajid Khan - have been made available to their domestic sides for the 27 December fixtures of Pakistan Cup.

The move will allow players to continue to get match time under their belts and make a case for their selection for the three ICC Men's Super League One-Day Internationals against New Zealand in January.

These players remain part of the Pakistan Test squad for the New Zealand series.

Related Topics

Pakistan ICC Mohammad Nawaz January December Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Fursan Al Emarat aerobat ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Fursan Al Emarat aerobatics team

14 minutes ago
 Helicopter Crashes in Niger's Capital, Killing 3 S ..

Helicopter Crashes in Niger's Capital, Killing 3 Servicemen - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Budding winner of NASFF 2022 vows to bring laurels ..

Budding winner of NASFF 2022 vows to bring laurels for Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 PPP carries forward Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's missi ..

PPP carries forward Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's mission of strengthening democracy: ..

6 minutes ago
 Resources to utilize for safety of QESCO workers l ..

Resources to utilize for safety of QESCO workers lives: Minister

6 minutes ago
 Hyderabad hub for bangle craftsman in Pakistan

Hyderabad hub for bangle craftsman in Pakistan

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.