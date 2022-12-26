Following discussions between Pakistan head coach and selection committee, three players - Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani and Sajid Khan - have been made available to their domestic sides for the 27 December fixtures of Pakistan Cup.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Following discussions between Pakistan head coach and selection committee, three players - Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani and Sajid Khan - have been made available to their domestic sides for the 27 December fixtures of Pakistan Cup.

The move will allow players to continue to get match time under their belts and make a case for their selection for the three ICC Men's Super League One-Day Internationals against New Zealand in January.

These players remain part of the Pakistan Test squad for the New Zealand series.