UrduPoint.com

Nayacalevu Double Helps Stade Francais Stop The Rot

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 09:30 AM

Nayacalevu double helps Stade Francais stop the rot

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Fijian winger Waisea Nayacalevu scored two tries as struggling Stade Francais defeated Clermont 22-14 on Sunday to move off the bottom of the French Top 14 table.

It was a win against the formbook for the Paris side who had lost their last six meetings against Clermont, a run stretching back three years.

Sunday's win for Stade, just their second of the season, meant that Biarritz slipped to last place.

Clermont had the chance to snatch victory in the last 10 minutes.

Trailing 16-14, Clermont's Argentine back-row forward Tomas Lavanini blundered with the tryline at his mercy.

Stade fly-half Joris Segonds made the visitors pay with two late penalties to secure the victory.

Related Topics

Biarritz Paris Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2021

12 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th October 2021

1 hour ago
 Temperature expected to decrease over coastal area ..

Temperature expected to decrease over coastal areas by weekend

7 hours ago
 Emirati, Spanish literati highlight role of coffee ..

Emirati, Spanish literati highlight role of coffee, water in strengthening cultu ..

9 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan wi ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan witness signing of UAE-Kazakhsta ..

9 hours ago
 Saif, Khalid bin Zayed tour Expo 2020 Dubai

Saif, Khalid bin Zayed tour Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.