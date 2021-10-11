Nayacalevu double helps Stade Francais stop the rot

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Fijian winger Waisea Nayacalevu scored two tries as struggling Stade Francais defeated Clermont 22-14 on Sunday to move off the bottom of the French Top 14 table.

It was a win against the formbook for the Paris side who had lost their last six meetings against Clermont, a run stretching back three years.

Sunday's win for Stade, just their second of the season, meant that Biarritz slipped to last place.

Clermont had the chance to snatch victory in the last 10 minutes.

Trailing 16-14, Clermont's Argentine back-row forward Tomas Lavanini blundered with the tryline at his mercy.

Stade fly-half Joris Segonds made the visitors pay with two late penalties to secure the victory.