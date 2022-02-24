UrduPoint.com

NBA Blazers Lose Bosnian Big Man Nurkic At Least A Month

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 24, 2022 | 10:00 AM

NBA Blazers lose Bosnian big man Nurkic at least a month

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined at least four weeks with left foot plantar fasciitis, the NBA team announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Bosnian has played through symptoms of plantar fasciitis since September and will spend the next four weeks in a treatment and recovery program before being reevaluated in four weeks.

In 56 games as a starter this season, the 6-foot-11 (2.11m) standout has averaged 15.0 points, a career-high 11.

1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.11 steals a contest, with a career-best 53.5% shooting average from the floor.

Nurkic has 30 double-doubles (double-digit numbers in two statistical categories) this season, ranking eighth in the NBA.

Nurkic is in his sixth campaign with the Trail Blazers after spending his first three NBA seasons with Denver.

At 25-34 thanks to a four-game win streak before the NBA All-Star Game break, the Trail Blazers rank 10th in the Western Conference.

Related Topics

Portland Denver September From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2022

43 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

48 minutes ago
 Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

14 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

15 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

15 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>