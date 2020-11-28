UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA Books 49-game Pre-season Schedule From Dec. 11-19

Muhammad Rameez 37 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 08:30 AM

NBA books 49-game pre-season schedule from Dec. 11-19

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The defending champion Los Angeles Lakers will open the NBA pre-season schedule against the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a 49-game exhibition slate announced Friday.

The league booked tuneup games from December 11-19 ahead of the planned December 22 start of the 2020-21 campaign to be played at team arenas.

Each club will have at least two pre-season contests, one at home and one on the road, and no more than four.

The Lakers will play the maximum, with home games against the Clippers on December 11 and 13 and road games at Phoenix on December 16 and 18.

The Toronto Raptors, set to play home games in Tampa, Florida, due to Covid-19 restrictions involving US-Canada travel, will entertain Miami at Tampa in a December 18 pre-season contest.

The upcoming season schedule, featuring 72 games for each club, has not yet been released. It will be revealed in two segments, the first including games from December 22-March 4 and the next from March 11-May 16 to be released late in the first-half portion of the season.

Related Topics

Road Toronto Los Angeles Phoenix Tampa Miami Florida March December From

Recent Stories

US Closed at Least 10 Bases in Afghanistan Since S ..

8 hours ago

Maradona's Manager Says Football Icon Was Tired, L ..

8 hours ago

Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

8 hours ago

Ruling on Biathlete Ustyugov Blow to Sports in Rus ..

8 hours ago

Wales captain Jones' 'belief' intact ahead of Engl ..

8 hours ago

Iran commander warns of 'severe revenge' for scien ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.