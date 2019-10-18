UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA Boss Silver Says Losses In China Row 'substantial'

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:00 AM

NBA boss Silver says losses in China row 'substantial'

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday the league had suffered "substantial" losses following its dispute with China.

"I don't know where we go from here," Silver said at Time magazine's Time 100 Heath Summit in New York.

"The financial consequences have been and may continue to be fairly dramatic."The NBA has been at loggerheads with China after a Houston Rockets executive tweeted support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Houston New York May Silver From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over pilgrim de ..

10 hours ago

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

10 hours ago

Exports, economy graph increasing by better polici ..

10 hours ago

Trump Says US-Turkish Ceasefire Saved Kurdish Live ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.