NBA boss Silver says losses in China row 'substantial'

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday the league had suffered "substantial" losses following its dispute with China.

"I don't know where we go from here," Silver said at Time magazine's Time 100 Heath Summit in New York.

"The financial consequences have been and may continue to be fairly dramatic."The NBA has been at loggerheads with China after a Houston Rockets executive tweeted support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.